Joe Hart reveals goalkeeping coach Stevie Woods’ passion crucial in Celtic move

Joe Hart’s due diligence on new club Celtic revealed top marks for Hoops goalkeeping coach Stevie Woods.

The 34-year-old keeper, capped 75 times for England, signed for the Parkhead club on a three-year deal from Tottenham on Tuesday.

Hart immediately flew out with Ange Postecoglou’s squad to the Czech Republic for the first leg of the Europa League third qualifying round tie against Jablonec on Thursday.

The former Manchester City and Burnley keeper had already scoped out Woods and is “really excited” about teaming up with the Scotland national team goalkeeping coach.

Hart who will “definitely” be ready if called upon to make his debut against Jablonec, said: “Just as I am sure Celtic have done their homework, I did my homework as quickly and as best I could and Woodsie got glowing reports from all the guys who have worked with him.

“And just from early conversations I love his drive, I love his passion for the club and his passion for goalkeeping, we share that.

“So hopefully it can be a good relationship.

“Obviously I look to work with the other goalkeepers here and all try to get the best out of each other.”

Hart was referring to keepers Vasilis Barkas and Scott Bain, whom he is expected to oust from the number-one spot, as he promised to put his “body on the line” for his new club and team-mates.

He said: “There is no formula I can bring in.

“I am just going to come in with the same energy, the same standards that I set for myself.

“Put my body on the line for the team, put my body on the line for the unit, listen to Woodsie, listen to the other boys and hopefully we have stories to share.

“There has been a lot of success at this club, I have had a lot of success at clubs I have been at, we put all that together and hopefully we can come up with the right outcome.

“I break it down, especially in recent years, to real simple things.

“I love playing in goal, be it in the back garden messing around or if it is out on the biggest stage.

“I love being part of a goalkeeping unit. Honesty and trust is really important and backing each other in tough situations.

“It is a difficult position and you need to feel united and offer the same support you would want if you were playing.”