Leicester defender Wesley Fofana suffers serious-looking injury in pre-season

Leicester have been hit with a major injury worry ahead of the new season after Wesley Fofana was taken off on a stretcher.

The French defender suffered a leg injury during the second half of the pre-season friendly against Spanish side Villarreal on Wednesday.

Fofana was the victim of a late tackle by Villarreal forward Nino and had lengthy treatment on the King Power Stadium pitch before being carried off.

After receiving treatment on the pitch, Fofana is taken off on a stretcher and is replaced by Ben Nelson. We're with you, @Wesley_Fofanaa 💙 pic.twitter.com/T9GmzyXpdE — Leicester City (@LCFC) August 4, 2021

The 20-year-old was a key member of Brendan Rodgers’ side in his debut campaign last season.

With the Community Shield clash against Manchester City on Saturday and the new Premier League season just 10 days away, Rodgers faces an anxious wait to discover the extent of the injury.

The Foxes won the match 3-2 with goals from Caglar Soyuncu, Harvey Barnes and Ayoze Perez.