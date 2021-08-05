Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wesley Fofana confirms fractured fibula from Foxes’ friendly

By Press Association
August 5 2021, 4.06am
Leicester’s Wesley Fofana has confirmed he has fractured his fibula. (David Davies/PA)
Leicester defender Wesley Fofana has revealed he has suffered a fractured fibula.

The French centre-back suffered the injury during the second half of Wednesday’s pre-season friendly against Villarreal.

Fofana was the victim of a late tackle by forward Nino and had lengthy treatment on the King Power Stadium pitch, including being given oxygen, before being carried off.

“Hello guys, many thanks for all your messages. It is a bad day today but I am in a tremendous club with a wonderful medical team,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I will give you news as soon as I have a final diagnosis but we already know that I have a fibula fracture. I will come soon and stronger: do not worry.”

Fofana excelled for the Foxes last season after he joined from Saint-Etienne in October for around £30million.

He made 38 appearances as Leicester finished fifth in the Premier League and won the FA Cup for the first time in their history.

Fofana’s injury is a massive injury blow to boss Brendan Rodgers ahead of Saturday’s Community Shield with Manchester City at Wembley.

