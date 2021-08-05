Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Football rumours: Will Bernardo Silva make way for Jack Grealish?

By Press Association
August 5 2021, 7.15am Updated: August 5 2021, 9.09am
Bernardo Silva could leave Manchester City (John Walton/PA)
Bernardo Silva could leave Manchester City (John Walton/PA)

What the papers say

Portugal’s Bernardo Silva is set to depart Manchester City as Pep Guardiola moves closer to bolstering his midfield ranks with Jack Grealish, according to Mundo Deportivo. With Grealish’s big-money transfer from Aston Villa set to be completed in the coming days, the 26-year-old Silva is expected to ply his trade in Spain, where Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are said to be keen on his signature.

As Grealish’s transfer draws nearer, Aston Villa are expected to chase Norwich’s English midfielder Todd Cantwell, Sky Sports reports. Cantwell has entered the final year of his contract. Norwich do have the option to extend the 23-year-old’s deal for another year, but are aware of Villa’s interest.

Villarreal v Manchester United – UEFA Europa League – Final – Gdansk Stadium
Manchester United’s Paul Pogba is yet again the topic of transfer rumours (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)

Paul Pogba will start the season with Manchester United but will make a decision about his future before the transfer deadline, according to the Daily Telegraph. The 28-year-old France midfielder has been a constant topic of transfer speculation in the past two years, but Paris St Germain are said to be keenly interested this time. Pogba has 11 months to run on his current contract with United, and while he has not formally rejected extension offers is said to be taking his time while considering his options.

While the Harry Kane transfer saga rumbles on, his current club Tottenham are looking to strengthen their midfield, the Evening Standard reports. PSV Eindhoven’s England Under-21 international Noni Madueke and Sampdoria’s Denmark winger Mikkel Damsgaard are on new manager Nuno Espirito Santo’s wish list. Meanwhile Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho is among players Tottenham will target if they do end up selling Kane, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Liverpool v Fulham – Premier League – Anfield
Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri could be off to Lazio (Phil Noble/PA)

Lazio are keen on signing Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri, Corriere dello Sport reports. The 29-year-old has reportedly told Liverpool chiefs he wants to leave the club for better opportunities elsewhere, and the Rome-based Serie A club appear to be first on the list of potential destinations.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Tammy Abraham: The 23-year-old Chelsea striker is a target for Atalanta, according to Italy’s Gianluca di Marzio.com.

Burton Albion v Leicester City – Pre Season Friendly – Pirelli Stadium
Leicester’s James Maddison could be staying with the Foxes (Tim Goode/PA)

James Maddison: The Leicester midfielder’s potential move to Arsenal could be off, with the Foxes not interested in any of the Gunners players put up as trade bait, according to Football Insider.

Juraj Kucka: The 34-year-old Parma midfielder is a target for Watford, the Watford Observer reports.

