Tom Lowery to sit out for Crewe against Cheltenham due to contract dispute

Crewe midfielder Tom Lowery will miss the season opener at home to Cheltenham as his contract dispute rumbles on.

The 23-year-old has entered his final year and been offered a new deal but has yet to sign it and, as a result, has been left out of pre-season matches.

Manager Dave Artell is likely to give debuts to a number of his new signings with centre-back Tommie Hoban, forward Christopher Long and midfielder Shaun MacDonald most likely to start.

Versatile defender Callum McFadzean is set to be on the bench following his arrival from Sunderland this week.

Cheltenham boss Michael Duff has brought in two new late additions in Callum Wright and Taylor Perry.

Leicester full-back Callum Wright, a key member of last season’s title-winning side, re-joined on loan while Wolves midfielder Perry also arrived on a short-term deal and both could go straight into the squad.

Andy Williams looks set to start having scored seven times in pre-season but Duff is keen to add more goals to his side.

Goalkeeper Owen Evans is set for his first competitive appearance as a permanent Cheltenham player, having joined from Wigan this summer after a previous short loan spell at the Johnny-Rocks Stadium in 2020, but fellow new signing Elliot Bonds may have to settle for a place on the bench.