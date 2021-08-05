Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021
Mickey Mellon begins second spell as Tranmere boss against Walsall

By Press Association
August 5 2021, 12.12pm
Micky Mellon has returned to Tranmere as manager (Richard Sellers/PA)
Micky Mellon begins his second spell as Tranmere manager with an opening-day Sky Bet League Two fixture against Walsall at Prenton Park.

Mellon left his role with cinch Premiership outfit Dundee United at the end of last season before rejoining Tranmere, where he guided the club to back-to-back promotions during his first stint in charge.

The Scot has bolstered a squad which reached the League Two play-offs last season, with the likes of Callum McManaman, Sam Foley, Emmanuel Dieseruvwe and Joe Maguire all pushing for their debuts.

Celtic goalkeeper Ross Doohan and Liverpool forward Paul Glatzel have joined on season-long loans and will hope to make their first competitive start against the Saddlers.

Walsall also have a new man at the helm with former Portsmouth and Bolton midfielder Matthew Taylor set for his first match as a manager.

The Saddlers have overhauled their playing staff with 12 new additions, where a number of them will make their debuts on Saturday.

Former Newport captain Joss Labadie will skipper the team this season and is expected to start, while Jack Rose and Brighton loanee Carl Rushworth will battle it out for the goalkeeper spot.

Ash Taylor is set to partner former Rovers defender Manny Monthe in the heart of the backline, with strikers Conor Wilkinson and Tyrese Shade pushing for debuts.

