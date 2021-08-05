Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Sam Vokes set to lead the line for Wycombe

By Press Association
August 5 2021, 12.27pm
Sam Vokes is looking to be the key man for Wycombe ahead of their game against Accrington (Tim Goode/PA)
Sam Vokes is looking to be the key man for Wycombe ahead of their game against Accrington (Tim Goode/PA)

Sam Vokes should make his debut when Wycombe take on Accrington.

The Chairboys have made a host of signings following their relegation from the Sky Bet Championship last season, including Wales international Vokes as their new number nine.

Gibraltar international Tjay de Barr was one of a trio of players unveiled by the club this week.

The 21-year-old played in Champions League qualifiers with Lincoln Red Imps last month.

Accrington have suffered a major blow with the loss of captain Seamus Conneely to injury.

Conneely, who recently signed a contract extension having been with Stanley since 2015, misses out due to a calf injury sustained during pre-season.

The Reds also brought in a number of signings over the summer including Harry Pell, who has impressed since joining and is tipped to start.

Manager John Coleman has also hinted at the inclusion of some of the club’s Under-23s who have performed well in summer friendlies.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier