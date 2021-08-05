Mark Warburton signs new QPR contract

Mark Warburton is eager for QPR to keep building after signing a new contract with the Sky Bet Championship club.

The Rs manager was previously on a one-year rolling deal but has penned new terms for an undisclosed length of time.

Warburton was appointed QPR boss in May 2019 and has guided the west Londoners to 13th- and ninth-place finishes during his two campaigns while also improving several younger players like Ebere Eze, who has since moved to Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

“I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to continue the development of the squad and to work with the staff in taking the club forward,” the 58-year-old told the official club website.

“We have improved each season, we are in good shape but now we have to keep building. Going into my third season here there is a very evident expectation which is testament to the players for their strong finish to last year.

“That now sets the bar. We have to push on from there. We are in a very privileged position to work in football and we must work hard to justify the faith of the board and the supporters.”

QPR chief executive Lee Hoos hailed the tireless work of the former Brentford and Rangers manager, who has helped the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium club bounce back from a difficult period after relegation from the Premier League in 2015.

“This new contract is fully deserved. Over the past two years Mark has worked tirelessly to move the club into a far stronger position, both on and off the pitch,” Hoos added.

“The manager deserves enormous credit for the part he has played in building the squad we now have in place. The supporters are enjoying the football and, just as importantly, they are proud of the players we have wearing the QPR shirt.”