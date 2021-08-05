Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Mark Warburton signs new QPR contract

By Press Association
August 5 2021, 12.37pm
Mark Warburton has signed a new contract with QPR (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Mark Warburton is eager for QPR to keep building after signing a new contract with the Sky Bet Championship club.

The Rs manager was previously on a one-year rolling deal but has penned new terms for an undisclosed length of time.

Warburton was appointed QPR boss in May 2019 and has guided the west Londoners to 13th- and ninth-place finishes during his two campaigns while also improving several younger players like Ebere Eze, who has since moved to Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

“I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to continue the development of the squad and to work with the staff in taking the club forward,” the 58-year-old told the official club website.

“We have improved each season, we are in good shape but now we have to keep building. Going into my third season here there is a very evident expectation which is testament to the players for their strong finish to last year.

“That now sets the bar. We have to push on from there. We are in a very privileged position to work in football and we must work hard to justify the faith of the board and the supporters.”

QPR chief executive Lee Hoos hailed the tireless work of the former Brentford and Rangers manager, who has helped the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium club bounce back from a difficult period after relegation from the Premier League in 2015.

“This new contract is fully deserved. Over the past two years Mark has worked tirelessly to move the club into a far stronger position, both on and off the pitch,” Hoos added.

“The manager deserves enormous credit for the part he has played in building the squad we now have in place. The supporters are enjoying the football and, just as importantly, they are proud of the players we have wearing the QPR shirt.”

