Bolton without loanee Xavier Amaechi for League One return

By Press Association
August 5 2021, 1.58pm
Bolton loan signing Xavier Amaechi is out after surgery on his foot (Adam Davy/PA)
Bolton loan signing Xavier Amaechi is out after surgery on his foot (Adam Davy/PA)

Promoted Bolton will be without new signing Xavier Amaechi and Liam Edwards for their season opener at home to MK Dons.

Winger Amaechi, on loan from Hamburg, has had surgery on a fractured metatarsal while a timeframe has not been put on a return for defender Edwards, who did not play at all last season because of a serious knee injury.

Centre-back Ricardo Santos is fit again after a foot problem but is short of pre-season minutes as a result, Ali Crawford is back after a calf problem while fellow midfielder Dennis Politic is playing against after 12 months out with a cruciate ligament injury.

New signings goalkeeper Joel Dixon, central defenders George Johnston and Will Aimson, midfielder Josh Sheehan and forward Amadou Bakayoko are all looking for their competitive debuts.

MK Dons’ preparation has not been ideal following the departure of manager Russell Martin and his backroom staff to Swansea at the weekend.

Captain Dean Lewington has taken temporary charge and will attempt to lift a side which lost 5-0 to Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup last Saturday.

On-loan Tottenham striker Troy Parrott, who was signed by Martin two days before the manager departed, will join the squad for the first time.

A number of the eight other new signings will be looking to make their debuts.

