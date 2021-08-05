Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021
Coventry new boys in contention for debuts against Nottingham Forest

By Press Association
August 5 2021, 2.19pm
Martyn Waghorn has signed for Coventry (Nick Potts/PA)
Coventry could hand debuts to a number of their new signings when they face Nottingham Forest in their Championship opener on Sunday.

Former Derby striker Martyn Waghorn could lead the line for City for the first time, while fellow new boys Ian Maatsen and Simon Moore will hope to be involved.

Ben Sheaf and Viktor Gyokeres, who enjoyed loan spells with the Sky Blues last season, have joined on a permanent basis, while former loanee Bright Enobakhare has also returned.

City will start the new season without Liam Kelly and Matty Godden, who remain on the sidelines.

Forest, meanwhile, have had a quiet transfer window to date and could look to bring in further reinforcements before the trip.

American goalkeeper Ethan Horvath is Chris Hughton’s only new addition so far and he is pushing to be in the matchday squad.

Tyler Blackett is unavailable, having recently undergone minor surgery.

Forward Nuno Da Costa (groin) is also set to miss the opener.

