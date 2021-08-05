Chris Beech faces selection poser for Carlisle opener

Carlisle boss Chris Beech must decide how many of his summer signings will be involved against Colchester.

Strike trio Zach Clough, Manasse Mampala and Tristan Abrahams, defender Corey Whelan and goalkeeper Lukas Jensen have arrived at Brunton Park and are in contention.

Midfielder Jon Mellish will again be key for the Cumbrians after scoring 16 goals last season.

Following the departure of captain Nick Anderton, midfielder Callum Guy will skipper the side this term.

Colchester start afresh having secured their Football League status under Hayden Mullins last season.

The U’s have seen key player Kwame Poku depart this summer, with the youngster joining Peterborough following their promotion to the Sky Bet Championship.

The arrival of Sylvester Jasper on loan from Fulham has bolstered Mullins’ attack and the striker is expected to go straight into the squad.

Jasper scored eight goals in 16 appearances for the Cottagers’ Under-23 side last season and joins on loan until January.