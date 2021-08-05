Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Anthony Pilkington among players in line for Fleetwood debut against Portsmouth

By Press Association
August 5 2021, 3.01pm
Anthony Pilkington joined Fleetwood last month on a one-year deal (Anthony Devlin/PA).
Anthony Pilkington is among the raft of players who could make Fleetwood debuts when Simon Grayson’s men open their Sky Bet League One campaign by hosting Portsmouth on Saturday.

Former Republic of Ireland winger Pilkington, 33, joined the Cod Army on a one-year deal last month.

Other summer arrivals at the club include former Leicester defender Darnell Johnson, and forwards Ryan Edmondson and Callum Morton, who are on loan from Leeds and West Brom respectively.

Fleetwood finished 15th in the table last season after Grayson replaced Joey Barton in January.

Striker George Hirst could make his competitive bow for Portsmouth.

The 22-year-old joined on loan from Leicester earlier this week and subsequently played 45 minutes as a Pompey XI beat Bournemouth’s Under-21s in a friendly.

Clark Robertson, Connor Ogilvie, Shaun Williams, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Gassan Ahadme and Gavin Bazunu are some of Hirst’s fellow new faces in Danny Cowley’s squad, while former Portsmouth loanee Kieron Freeman has rejoined the club on a permanent deal.

Jayden Reid, who arrived last month after leaving Birmingham, is sidelined by a cruciate ligament injury.

