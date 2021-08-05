Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021
Manchester United’s Facundo Pellistri returns to Alaves on loan

By Press Association
August 5 2021, 3.17pm
Facundo Pellistri has joined Alaves on loan (Steven Paston/PA)
Manchester United teenager Facundo Pellistri has returned to Alaves on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old moved to Old Trafford from Penarol last October in a 10 million euros (£9million) deal.

Pellistri has yet to make a competitive appearance for United and spent the second half of last season on loan at Alaves.

The teenager was back in the north west for pre-season training, making three friendly appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side and scoring one goal.

But Pellistri will continue his development in LaLiga next term, with Alaves announcing he has joined them on loan for the rest of the season.

The Old Trafford club said: “Everybody at United wishes Facundo all the best this season and we will be tracking his progress closely.”

