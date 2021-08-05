Defender Michael Ihiekwe recovers from injury as Rotherham face Plymouth

Rotherham have received good injury news for their curtain-raiser against Plymouth.

Goalkeeper Viktor Johansson (groin), defender Michael Ihiekwe (quad) and left-back Joe Mattock (Achilles) have all been passed fit after injuries in pre-season.

That means only Curtis Tilt (hamstring) and Angus MacDonald (unspecified) miss out.

New signings Shane Ferguson, Oliver Rathbone, Rarmani Edmonds-Green and Hakeem Odoffin are all in contention for debuts.

Plymouth will be without defender James Bolton for the trip.

The summer signing picked up an ankle injury shortly after his move from Portsmouth and looks set to be out until October.

George Cooper will travel with the squad to South Yorkshire as he makes a comeback following knee surgery in January.

New signings James Wilson, Dan Scarr, Macaulay Gillesphey and Brendan Galloway are all hoping for Argyle debuts.