Billy Sharp and Oli McBurnie could be fit as Sheffield United take on Birmingham

Slavisa Jokanovic hopes to have both Billy Sharp and Oli McBurnie available for his first game in charge of Sheffield United against Birmingham.

The strikers missed both of the Blades’ pre-season games as they recovered from injuries that curtailed their 2020/21 season, but they have resumed training and could be included in the squad on Saturday night.

However, Enda Stevens will not be involved after the defender suffered an injury over the summer.

Ben Osborn is expected to start at left-back in Stevens’ absence.

Birmingham will be without Neil Etheridge (illness) so Matija Sarkic is expected to make his debut between the posts.

Fellow new signing Chuks Aneke will hope to be involved at Bramall Lane.

However, Juan Castillo could be a little behind the core of the team fitness-wise after his recent arrival from Chelsea.

Dion Sanderson has been ruled out of the opening fixture with a knock.