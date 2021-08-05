Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Billy Sharp and Oli McBurnie could be fit as Sheffield United take on Birmingham

By Press Association
August 5 2021, 4.27pm
Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp hopes to be fit (Peter Powell/PA)
Slavisa Jokanovic hopes to have both Billy Sharp and Oli McBurnie available for his first game in charge of Sheffield United against Birmingham.

The strikers missed both of the Blades’ pre-season games as they recovered from injuries that curtailed their 2020/21 season, but they have resumed training and could be included in the squad on Saturday night.

However, Enda Stevens will not be involved after the defender suffered an injury over the summer.

Ben Osborn is expected to start at left-back in Stevens’ absence.

Birmingham will be without Neil Etheridge (illness) so Matija Sarkic is expected to make his debut between the posts.

Fellow new signing Chuks Aneke will hope to be involved at Bramall Lane.

However, Juan Castillo could be a little behind the core of the team fitness-wise after his recent arrival from Chelsea.

Dion Sanderson has been ruled out of the opening fixture with a knock.

