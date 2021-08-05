No worries for QPR boss Mark Warburton ahead of Millwall game

Mark Warburton has no injury concerns ahead of QPR’s Sky Bet Championship opener at home to Millwall on Saturday.

The R’s boss signed a new contract on Thursday and will hope to see his team celebrate his fresh terms with victory at the weekend.

Defender Todd Kane is unavailable after he was hit with a lengthy ban by the Football Association in May for admitting to using abusive and/or insulting language towards Brentford winger Sergi Canos in a game back in February.

Kane has six matches of his suspension still to serve, but has not been given a squad number by QPR and has played for the Under-23s in pre-season with the ex-Chelsea full-back likely to seal his departure in the coming weeks.

Millwall also have a largely fully-fit squad with Mason Bennett the only notable absentee.

Attacker Bennett sustained an ankle injury at the weekend against Ipswich, which will rule him out until after the first international break of the campaign in September.

Boss Gary Rowett also needs to check on the fitness of defender Jake Cooper, who has a knock but the centre-back is expected to be in contention.

Only six points separated the clubs last season with the R’s finishing in ninth place, two positions ahead of Millwall, while Warburton’s side also claimed four points from the two league encounters between the teams.