Thursday, August 5th 2021 Show Links
Steve Evans to assess Gillingham squad ahead of opener against Lincoln

By Press Association
August 5 2021, 4.49pm
Captain Kyle Dempsey is one of several injury concerns for Gillingham (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Gillingham boss Steve Evans will assess the fitness of several players ahead of their opening game of the season at home to Lincoln.

Captain Kyle Dempsey, Alex MacDonald and Ben Reeves were left out of the pre-season warm-up at Norwich as a precaution, while John Akinde (ankle) limped off at Carrow Road.

Robbie McKenzie has missed all of the Gills’ pre-season games while Ryan Jackson has yet to complete 90 minutes.

Defenders David Tutonda and Max Ehmer are among those coming back from time off with Covid.

By contrast, Lincoln manager Michael Appleton looks like he could have a full squad to choose from.

Appleton, who guided the Imps to the League One play-off final last season, also has seven new signings to call on.

Lewis Fiorini, Chris Maguire, Dan Nlundulu, Lasse Sorensen, Josh Griffiths, Hakeeb Adelakun and Teddy Bishop will all hope to make their debuts for the club.

Appleton also has his eye on further new arrivals but that looks unlikely to happen ahead of Saturday’s opener.

