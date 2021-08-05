Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Doncaster manager Richie Wellens has injury problems ahead of Wimbledon game

By Press Association
August 5 2021, 5.07pm
Richie Wellens will take charge of his first competitive match as Doncaster manager on Saturday (Tim Goode/PA)
Doncaster manager Richie Wellens has injury problems in attack ahead of his first competitive match in charge at home to Wimbledon on Saturday.

The former Rovers midfielder returned to the Keepmoat Stadium in May but has seen preparation for the new Sky Bet League One campaign hit by a string of injuries.

Last season’s top goalscorer Fejiri Okenabirhie is set for a lengthy spell on the sideline with an Achilles problem and is not likely to return until December.

Wingers Jon Taylor and Jordy Hiwula both have ankle issues and will sit out the first few weeks of the campaign.

Wimbledon ended the 2020-21 season strongly with only one defeat from their last eight games but saw star forward Joe Pigott depart this summer to sign for divisional rivals Ipswich.

Dons manager Mark Robinson has attempted to fill the void by signing Aaron Pressley and Dapo Mebude on loan from Brentford and Watford respectively.

The young forwards are set to make their Wimbledon debuts this weekend while centre-back Will Nightingale should be fit enough to feature.

Nightingale chipped a bone in his arm at the beginning of pre-season but returned against Scunthorpe in a friendly on Saturday and came through unscathed.

