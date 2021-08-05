Callum Doyle could start for Sunderland

On-loan Manchester City defender Callum Doyle is set to make his Sunderland debut in the Sky Bet League One clash with Wigan.

The 17-year-old has switched to Wearside on a season-long loan.

Alex Pritchard is also in line to make his Black Cats bow after arriving from Huddersfield.

Fellow midfielder Corry Evans was named captain after joining the club from Blackburn on a two-year deal.

Goalkeeper Ben Amos is one of a number of potential debutants for Wigan.

Former Black Cats skipper Max Power, Charlie Wyke and Jordan Jones will all return to the Stadium of Light after signing for Latics.

Defenders Jack Whatmough and Tom Naylor have joined from Portsmouth and are in line for debuts of their own.

Midfielder Gwion Edwards arrived from Ipswich, while Jordan Cousins could partner him after he switched from Stoke.