Thursday, August 5th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Lloyd Jones set to be fit to make Cambridge debut against Oxford

By Press Association
August 5 2021, 5.27pm Updated: August 5 2021, 5.43pm
Lloyd Jones moved from Northampton during the summer window (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Cambridge should have defender Lloyd Jones fit for their return to Sky Bet League One against Oxford.

Centre-half Jones, a summer signing from Northampton, has returned to training after picking up a neck problem so is expected to be in line to make his debut for the U’s, who are back in the third tier after 19 years.

Fellow new arrivals midfielder James Brophy and forward Sam Smith could also be involved, along with on-loan Brighton teenager Jensen Weir and defender Jubril Okedina, who has joined on  a permanent deal from Tottenham having been on loan last season.

Goalkeeper Kai McKenzie-Lyle (shoulder), midfielder Jack Lankester (knee) and defender Leon Davies (hip) continue their recovery.

Oxford, beaten in last season’s play-offs, head to the Abbey Stadium having brought in seven new signings.

Defender Jordan Thorniley, wingers Gavin Whyte and Nathan Holland all arrived on season-long loans last week to bolster Karl Robinson’s options.

United have also brought in Billy Bodin and Ryan Williams on free transfers to increase their attacking depth along with midfielder Marcus McGuane, who spent time with both Arsenal and Barcelona earlier in his career.

Steve Seddon, signed from Birmingham, is the only recognised senior left-back, so Robinson could yet look for more cover before the transfer window closes.

