Bournemouth contending with absentees ahead of West Brom opener

Recently-appointed Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has a number of absentees to contend with for Friday’s Sky Bet Championship opener against Valerien Ismael’s West Brom.

The former Fulham manager took charge at the Vitality Stadium in late June, signing a three-year deal to become head coach on the south coast.

Parker says Jack Stacey needs assessing before Friday’s clash having gone off in last weekend’s Carabao Cup win against MK Dons, while Leif Davis and Ben Pearson are set to miss out along with suspended Jefferson Lerma.

Arnaut Danjuma and Steve Cook are out but back training on grass following injury. Chris Mepham is available after a one-game ban.

Friday’s match is West Brom boss Ismael’s first competitive match in charge.

The 45-year-old joined the relegated Baggies from Barnsley in the summer, with midfielder Alex Mowatt following him to the West Midlands.

Summer signing Matt Clarke is in line for his debut but fellow new boy Adam Reach will have to wait following this week’s arrival from Sheffield Wednesday.

Quevin Castro and Taylor Gardner-Hickman are likely to miss out as Robert Snodgrass continues to build fitness after back surgery. Star man Matheus Pereira is reportedly close to leaving the club.