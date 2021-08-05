Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport

Selection dilemma for Nigel Clough ahead of Mansfield’s season opener

By Press Association
August 5 2021, 6.44pm
Mansfield manager Nigel Clough has decisions to make ahead of the League Two opener against Bristol Rovers (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Mansfield boss Nigel Clough has decisions to make ahead of Saturday’s League Two opener against relegated Bristol Rovers.

The Stags boss has overhauled his squad during the closed-season with keepers Nathan Bishop and George Shelvey, defenders Ryan Burke and Elliott Hewitt and midfielders Ryan Stirk and, after a successful loan spell from Burton last season, Stephen Quinn among the new arrivals.

Clough has options up front too with summer signings Rhys Oates, Oli Hawkins and Danny Johnson pushing for starts.

Only midfielder Harry Charsley is unavailable for the season’s opener as he works his way back from a thigh injury.

Opposite number Joey Barton too has a new-look squad after a significant reshuffle in the wake of Rovers’ drop into the fourth tier.

Barnsley midfielder Luke Thomas, Crystal Palace counterpart Sion Spence and Stoke defender Connor Taylor have all joined on loan in addition to a raft of permanent signings.

At the back, Mark Hughes, Nick Anderton and Trevor Clarke are among the new faces, while midfielders Sam Finley and Harry Anderson have been added to.

Strikers Brett Pitman, Aaron Collins and Harvey Saunders will also fight for places in Barton’s plans.

