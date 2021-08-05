Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Heartbreak for KJT, Jack Grealish says goodbye – Thursday’s sporting social

By Press Association
August 5 2021, 9.23pm
Katarina Johnston-Thompson and Jack Grealish (Joe Giddens/ Carl Recine/PA)
Katarina Johnston-Thompson and Jack Grealish (Joe Giddens/ Carl Recine/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 5.

Olympics

Katarina Johnson-Thompson spoke after her heart-breaking Olympics withdrawal.

Liam Heath added another Olympic medal to his collection.

Max Whitlock was cheering on from home.

Fred from First Dates watched his daughter compete.

Morgan Lake made another final.

Emily Borthwick turned her focus to Paris.

Colin Jackson’s Olympic breakfast.

Liam Gallagher watched the boxing.

Jose Mourinho tuned in.

Football

Jack Grealish said goodbye to Aston Villa.

Barcelona dropped a bombshell.

Wesley Fofana gave an injury update.

Gary Lineker wished the defender well.

Bruno Fernandes had a coffee.

Harry Maguire celebrated two years at Manchester United.

Real Madrid revealed their new away kit.

Antonio Rudiger was building fitness.

Aston Villa showed off their new signing.

Cricket

James Anderson claimed a big wicket.

Marcus Rashford sent his love to Jofra Archer after the fast bowler’s latest injury.

MMA

Conor McGregor chilled out.

Boxing

Tyson Fury was hard at it.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier