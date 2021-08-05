Jon Brady could hand debuts to several Northampton players against Port Vale

Northampton manager Jon Brady could hand debuts to a series of new signings against Port Vale on Saturday after overhauling his squad during the summer break.

Brady has added 12 new players to his armoury having dispensed with 11 as the Cobblers look to bounce back from last season’s relegation from League One.

Nineteen-year-old Tottenham striker Kion Etete, who joined the club on a season-long loan deal earlier this week, will hope for an early chance to show what he can do, and he will not be alone.

Defenders Aaron McGowan, Ali Koiki, Sid Nelson and Jon Guthrie, midfielders Dylan Connolly, Paul Lewis and Mitch Pinnock and frontman Nicke Kabamba are among those also looking to make their mark.

Valiants boss Darrell Clarke has also made 12 new signings this summer, but is sweating over one of them.

Brazilian keeper Lucas Covolan, who joined the club after his contract at Torquay expired, was sent off during last Saturday’s 1-0 pre-season friendly victory at Chesterfield and Vale has since been seeking clarification on any punishment.

If he is free to do so, Covolan, who scored a late equaliser in the Gulls’ National League play-off final defeat by Hartlepool, is expected to get the nod as Clarke’s number one ahead of fellow new recruit Aidan Stone.

Defenders Lewis Cass, Mal Benning, Ryan Johnson, Aaron Martin and Dan Jones, midfielders Tom Pett and Ben Garrity and frontmen Jamie Proctor and James Wilson are also in the running.