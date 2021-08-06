Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
On this day in 2006: Jenson Button takes first win of his Formula One career

By Press Association
August 6 2021, 6.27am
Jenson Button won his first race at the 113th attempt in Hungary in 2006 (Rui Vieira/PA)
Jenson Button finally won his first Formula One race at the 113th attempt with victory in the Hungarian Grand Prix on this day in 2006.

The Englishman recovered from an engine penalty which left him way down the grid in 14th place at the Hungaroring to battle a sodden circuit.

A helmeted Jenson Button sits in his Formula One car
Button won a chaotic Hungarian Grand Prix to register his first Formula One victory at the 113th attempt (Tom Hevezi/PA)

He became the first British winner since David Coulthard three years previously.

In a chaotic race Button emerged unscathed after 70 mesmerising, manic laps which saw world championship rivals Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso both retire.

Button said: “It is great to get that first win after so long. It’s a great feeling for myself and the team.

“It is so good I don’t have to do those interviews any more – now I can say I have a win I will feel a lot better.”

