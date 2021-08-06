Injury worries for Exeter ahead of season opener with Bradford

Exeter have a number of doubts heading into their season opener against Bradford, with Josh Coley (groin), Sam Stubbs (knee), Alex Hartridge (fitness) and Archie Collins (knee) all ruled out through injury.

Stubbs will be unavailable for a number of weeks due to a knee problem and Coley is hoping to start running in the next 10 days.

Captain Matt Jay has an ankle issue and new signing Pierce Sweeney picked up a knock in training earlier this week but both should be fit for the weekend.

Summer arrivals Timothee Dieng and Jonathan Grounds are likely to make their debuts for the club.

Bradford will be without new signing Yann Songo’o for their trip to Devon.

Bantams boss Derek Adams confirmed the 29-year-old midfielder will be missing for the next couple of games due to a knee injury.

Caolan Lavery arrived at The Utilita Energy Stadium earlier this week but will also be unavailable for the game.

Adams has given the rest of his squad the green light and is likely to give debuts to a handful of his new players, including winger Abo Eisa, forward Lee Angol and defender Fiacre Kelleher.