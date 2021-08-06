Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 6th 2021
Matthew Olosunde misses out for Preston with an Achilles problem

By Press Association
August 6 2021, 11.47am
Matthew Olosunde will be missing from the Preston squad (Zac Goodwin/PA)
New Preston signing Matthew Olosunde will be absent for his side’s Sky Bet Championship opener against Hull.

The right-back, one of five new arrivals at Deepdale, is struggling with an Achilles problem.

Izzy Brown, who arrived on a free transfer from Chelsea, is facing a sustained spell on the sidelines after rupturing his Achilles in pre season.

Daniel Johnson is available for the hosts following his exploits with Jamaica at the Gold Cup.

Callum Elder is facing a race against time to be fit for Hull.

Elder has been absent from his side’s pre-season campaign with a thigh issue and is rated as “touch and go” by manager Grant McCann.

Randell Williams, Tommy Mayer and Sean McLoughlin will all be absent through Covid-related issues, while George Honeyman (ankle) is also out.

However, Mallik Wilks is available following a hamstring problem.

