Matthew Olosunde misses out for Preston with an Achilles problem

New Preston signing Matthew Olosunde will be absent for his side’s Sky Bet Championship opener against Hull.

The right-back, one of five new arrivals at Deepdale, is struggling with an Achilles problem.

Izzy Brown, who arrived on a free transfer from Chelsea, is facing a sustained spell on the sidelines after rupturing his Achilles in pre season.

Daniel Johnson is available for the hosts following his exploits with Jamaica at the Gold Cup.

Callum Elder is facing a race against time to be fit for Hull.



Elder has been absent from his side’s pre-season campaign with a thigh issue and is rated as “touch and go” by manager Grant McCann.



Randell Williams, Tommy Mayer and Sean McLoughlin will all be absent through Covid-related issues, while George Honeyman (ankle) is also out.

However, Mallik Wilks is available following a hamstring problem.