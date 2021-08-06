Mark Cullen and Jake Lawlor in line for Hartlepool debuts

New signings Mark Cullen and Jake Lawlor are both expected to be available for Hartlepool’s first game back in the English Football League against Crawley on Saturday.

Defender Lawlor is on his way back from a hamstring injury he sustained in a pre-season fixture against Spennymoor.

Neill Byrne, Fela Olomola, and Reagan Ogle are all in line for their first official starts for the club.

Joe Grey will miss out as he continues to recover from a long-term injury he suffered.

Crawley will be without George Franklin for the trip north as he misses out through suspension.

New arrivals Jack Payne, Harry Ransom, Owen Gallacher and Ludwig Francillette will be looking to make debuts for the Reds.

Loan signings Blondy Nna Noukeu from Stoke and Will Ferry from Southampton will also be hoping to feature at Victoria Park.

Town boss John Yems confirmed there are some injury doubts but none of which will affect the match.