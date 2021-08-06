Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Fitness boost for Ipswich as new signing Scott Fraser cleared to face Morecambe

By Press Association
August 6 2021, 11.53am
Scott Fraser joined Ipswich from MK Dons in July (Mike Egerton/PA)
Scott Fraser will be fit to make his Ipswich debut against Morecambe.

The new arrival has been suffering with a groin problem in pre-season but boss Paul Cook said the former MK Dons midfielder will start against the Shrimps.

George Edmundson misses out, though, as he has not been fit since his arrival from Rangers while Jon Nolan has missed the pre-season period with a calf injury.

A host of other players are set for debuts, while Cook is hoping to bring three more signings in over the weekend.

Morecambe are preparing for their first ever game in the third tier, with new boss Stephen Robinson also in charge of his first competitive match.

Robinson replaced Derek Adams after the latter left for Bradford and he has brought in 15 new players ahead of the new season.

Striker Jon Obika is one of those, but he has suffered a hamstring injury which will keep him out until 2022.

Rangers loanee Josh McPake missed the club’s final friendly against Blackpool with an ankle injury and is a doubt at Portman Road.

