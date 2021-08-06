Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 6th 2021
Ross County sign Australia Under-23 international Ashley Maynard-Brewer on loan

By Press Association
August 6 2021, 12.01pm
Malky Mackay adds Ashley Maynard-Brewer to his Ross County squad(Jeff Holmes/PA)
Ashley Maynard-Brewer has joined Ross County on a season-long loan from Sky Bet League One side Charlton.

The Australia Under-23 international, who featured at Tokyo 2020, becomes the club’s seventh summer signing, subject to international clearance.

The 22-year-old grew up playing in Australia before moving to England to take up a scholarship at Charlton in 2015, subsequently signing professionally in 2017 and making his first-team debut a year later in the EFL Trophy.

Ahead of the trip to Hibernian on Sunday, County manager Malky Mackay told the club’s official website: “I am delighted to have Ashley joining us.

“He comes highly recommended to us as a very talented young goalkeeper, one that will bring competition to our group.

“He has had a terrific experience representing his country at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and we are excited to bring that calibre of goalkeeper to our club.

“Ashley has come through one of the most well-respected academy’s in the UK, and we would like to thank Charlton Athletic for allowing us to help further develop his career.”

