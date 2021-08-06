Brad Barry set to face former club Barrow in Stevenage debut

Stevenage boss Alex Revell is expected to give some new faces their debut in the Sky Bet League Two opener against Barrow.

Forward Jamie Reid arrived from Mansfield, where he scored seven goals last season following a successful spell in the National League with Torquay.

Defender Brad Barry is in line to tackle his former club, while Terence Vancooten has signed a new two-year deal to extend his stay at the Lamex Stadium.

Midfielder Jake Reeves completed his summer switch from Notts County, striker James Daly came in following his departure from Bristol Rovers and England Under-20 goalkeeper Joseph Anang arrived on a season-long loan from West Ham.

Barrow boss Mark Cooper has confirmed midfielder Mike Jones is set for up to six weeks out following surgery on an Achilles problem.

Australian midfielder Tom Beadling is also set to miss the opening weeks of the new campaign after suffering a partial tear of his cruciate ligament during the pre-season friendly against Nottingham Forest.

Experienced defender Mark Ellis has been installed as the Bluebirds’ new club captain for next season after his arrival during the summer following a spell at Tranmere.

Forward Offrande Zanzala and defender James Jones have both returned to training this week, but are expected to need a bit more recovery time.