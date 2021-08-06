Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 6th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Kieffer Moore in contention for Cardiff after missing pre-season with Covid

By Press Association
August 6 2021, 12.05pm
Kieffer Moore (left) could be on the bench for Cardiff’s opener (Nick Potts/PA)
Kieffer Moore (left) could be on the bench for Cardiff’s opener (Nick Potts/PA)

Cardiff manager Mick McCarthy believes Kieffer Moore could be on the bench for the Bluebirds’ Sky Bet Championship opener against Barnsley.

Moore, who scored 20 times in his debut campaign for Cardiff, has not featured in pre-season after contracting Covid-19 but has trained this week.

However, Lee Tomlin, Isaac Vassell, Rubin Colwill, Isaak Davies and Kieron Evans will all be absent for McCarthy’s side.

Cardiff finished eighth in the Championship last season.

Barnsley manager Markus Schopp will be without Mads Andersen for his side’s trip to the Welsh capital.

The Danish defender has been sidelined with a knee injury and might be out for at least the remainder of the month.

Herbie Kane could be an option for Schopp after the midfielder returned to training earlier this week.

New arrivals’ Obbi Oulare, Leya Iseka and Josh Benson are in contention to make their first appearances for the Tykes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier