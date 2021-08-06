Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport

Michael Dawson becomes club ambassador at Tottenham following his retirement

By Press Association
August 6 2021, 12.35pm
Michael Dawson made 324 appearances in all competitions during his time at Tottenham (John Walton/PA)
Tottenham have announced that former player Michael Dawson will become a club ambassador following his decision to hang up his boots.

Dawson joined Spurs from Nottingham Forest in 2005 and became a key part of their defence, making 324 appearances in all competitions and becoming captain.

After leaving Spurs in 2014 for Hull, where he won promotion to the Premier League, Dawson then returned to Forest for the final chapter of his playing career.

He joins former centre-half partner Ledley King, alongside Gary Mabbutt and Ossie Ardiles in the ambassador role.

Dawson told the club website: “Spurs will always be home to me. I enjoyed the most memorable moments of my career here and the special connection I have with the club and its fans has never left me.

“I now return here during what is such an exciting time for us – this new stadium just blows me away every time I visit and it sums up the direction the club is going in.

“Although it is impossible to replace the feeling of playing, I am so excited to begin this new chapter of my career back at Spurs and be a part of this new era.

“I’ve always looked up to Ledley from the minute I first joined and saw him play, so to be named an ambassador alongside him, and legendary Spurs names in Gary and Ossie, is a huge honour.

“I look forward to getting started in my new role and meeting as many fans as possible over the coming months.”

