Shrewsbury wait on Ollie Norburn and Ethan Ebanks-Landell for Burton clash

Shrewsbury are sweating on the fitness of Ollie Norburn and Ethan Ebanks-Landell for the League One opener against Burton.

Norburn, who spent much of the summer on international duty with Grenada at the Gold Cup, has a chest infection and Ebanks-Landell has been nursing a hip injury, with both men missing the friendly against Exeter.

Aaron Pierre has also been away with Grenada and will be assessed as he tries to regain fitness.

Boss Steve Cotterill is looking to add further bodies to his squad before the big kick-off.

Burton are unlikely to risk Kane Hemmings.

The striker suffered a hamstring injury in last week’s friendly with Newcastle and looks set to miss out.

New signing Lewis Moult is definitely out, having been sidelined for five months with ankle ligament damage.

Michael Bostwick and Ciaran Gilligan both struggled with injuries during pre-season and their game-time was limited while Kieran Wallace is still recovering from a knee injury.