Elliott Whitehouse missing as Forest Green host Sutton but Jamille Matt returns

Elliott Whitehouse will be the only absentee for Forest Green’s season opener against newly-promoted Sutton.

Whitehouse sustained a knee injury towards the end of last season and will be unavailable for the game at The Fully Charged New Lawn.

Jamille Matt missed the end of last season due to injury but will be available on Saturday.

New arrivals Opi Edwards, Sadou Diallo, Regan Hendry and Ben Stevenson will be looking to make debuts.

Sutton will make their very first appearance in the English Football League on Saturday.

New signings Joe Kizzi, Enzio Boldewijn, Ricky Korboa, Donovan Wilson, Richie Bennett and Alistair Smith will be hoping to feature.

The last time the clubs met was in a National League fixture in 2017 when Forest Green ran out 2-1 winners.

The game on Saturday will be the first of a number of consecutive away matches for Sutton.