Dundee United’s Ryan Edwards out to end Rangers’ unbeaten run

Dundee United defender Ryan Edwards has set his sights on ending Rangers’ long unbeaten cinch Premiership run.

The Ibrox club went through last season unbeaten in the league and have not lost all three points since Hamilton won 1-0 at Ibrox in March 2020, although they suffered a Champions League qualifying defeat in Malmo on Tuesday.

“They obviously have top players,” said Edwards. “You look to midweek and how they got on there so hopefully that will be on the back of their minds.

“But they are unbeaten for so long and they have been champions for a reason, they have consistently been the best team for however long it has been.

“But how long can they go unbeaten for?

“I am sure most of the teams who come up against them are saying the same thing as us and putting a plan together to try to be the one that will take them off the mantle and say, ‘we are the first ones to beat them after this length of time’ and that is what we are looking to do.

“They have got a big game coming up next week so they have the strength and depth to do change it, and the quality.

“But whatever team it is, they are unbeaten, they are a top team and they all played their part in becoming champions.

“As I said, how much longer can go they go unbeaten and who is going to be the first team to beat them? That is what we are thinking about.

“We want to be the first one to cause the upset of beating them.”

United lost 2-0 at Aberdeen at Pittodrie in their Premiership opener last Sunday and Edwards is hoping playing in front of around 4,600 home fans at Tannadice will make a difference.

The 27-year-old, who signed from Blackpool in August 2020, said: “I am really looking forward to it, even more so, there will be a good few thousand fans there which I haven’t experienced yet.

” I look forward to seeing what the atmosphere is about and hopefully we can get them behind us and give them something to be excited about.

“Even away games, you prefer the noise of the crowd. I know there were no away fans last week but it was nice to have a bit of normality back, a bit of atmosphere in the stadium and thankfully this week it is our turn for our fans and it is also down to us to give them something to shout about.”