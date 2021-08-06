Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 6th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Lee Johnson reveals Aiden McGeady made ‘big sacrifices’ to stay at Sunderland

By Press Association
August 6 2021, 4.04pm
Aiden McGeady has signed a one-year deal with Sunderland (Richard Sellers/PA)
Aiden McGeady has signed a one-year deal with Sunderland (Richard Sellers/PA)

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson revealed that Aiden McGeady has made “big sacrifices” to stay at the club this season.

McGeady, 35, was one of several Sunderland players out of contract last season and there were question marks over whether he would stay at the club.

The former Republic of Ireland international scored six goals in 36 appearances for the Black Cats last season and became a key player for Johnson, who admitted that McGeady did have offers from other clubs but opted to sign a new one-year deal with Sunderland for this campaign.

Johnson said: “I hoped and believed we would keep him because I believe he’s a great player, he’s our talisman, if you like, in terms of that attitude to take the game by the scruff of the neck and go and produce and he does that on the regular.

“I was very happy to have Aiden re-sign and I wasn’t sure, I didn’t want to take it for granted, and he made big sacrifices to stay, there’s no doubting that.

“I think what it shows is his desire, if you like, for that unfinished business that he believes to go and be successful this year.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]