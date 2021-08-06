Stephen Kingsley confident he can form attacking partnership with Alex Cochrane

Stephen Kingsley is confident he and fellow left-back Alex Cochrane can form an effective attacking partnership in the Hearts team.

Kingsley has moved into a back three following the arrival of Cochrane on loan from Brighton with the summer signing playing wing-back.

Robbie Neilson’s system is similar to the formation used by Scotland boss Steve Clarke to fit left-backs Kieran Tierney and Andy Robertson in the same team.

Tierney often overlaps Robertson for the national team to start a number of attacks, and Kingsley is looking to similarly get involved going forward.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s cinch Premiership clash with Hearts, the former Falkirk, Swansea and Hull player said: “It’s been great having Alex in. We are both left-backs but the positions we are playing in now have been working really well and we are both comfortable with it.

“There are areas that we need to work on but we feel strong and confident.

“I played centre-half a little bit before so I have had a taste of that position and, being a left-back, the back three is a little bit in between. I’ve been enjoying it.

“Being part of the back three, you are looking to build the play. On the left and right of the three, you are getting lots of touches which is obviously enjoyable, and trying to build the play.

“You see it with Scotland with Tierney, when it comes down your side it gives you an opportunity to join in and back the play up, having the protection of another centre-half beside you as well.

“Last Saturday we couldn’t do it much because we didn’t have as much possession as we wanted, but hopefully going forward it’s going to be something I can do more of.

“If you keep good possession of the ball and work the rotations well, then it’s definitely something that can be quite effective. You have seen that with Scotland.

“You can go overlaps round Alex and get balls into the box which, being a left-back, is something I enjoy. Hopefully we can build on that and do it more often.”