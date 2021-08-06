Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 6th 2021
Sport

Rangers winger Glenn Middleton rejoins St Johnstone on season-long loan

By Press Association
August 6 2021, 4.47pm
Glenn Middleton is back with St Johnstone (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Glenn Middleton is back with St Johnstone (Andrew Milligan/PA)

St Johnstone have re-signed winger Glenn Middleton on loan from Rangers.

The 21-year-old played 13 times for Saints in the second half of last season and netted three goals, including the one which clinched a top-six place and a brilliant free-kick in the Scottish Cup semi-final win over St Mirren.

The Scotland Under-21 international has joined for the season.

Middleton, who had other options, told the Perth club’s website: “I’m really pleased to be back at St Johnstone. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here last season and to be back to help us go again is very exciting.

“The lads in the squad all made me feel welcome when I joined last January and they took me right into the group to make me feel a part of it from day one.

“There is a great team spirit and I could see that again from the 1-1 draw against Galatasaray last night in the Europa League qualifier. The lads were absolutely brilliant.

“I’m looking forward to getting started and working again with the gaffer, Callum Davidson, and his staff.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved at both Rangers and St Johnstone for working hard behind the scenes to make this move happen.”

