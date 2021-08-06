Sport St Mirren at full strength for Premiership clash with Hearts By Press Association August 6 2021, 6.44pm Jim Goodwin’s St Mirren take on Hearts this weekend (Andrew Milligan/PA) St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin has a full squad to choose from for the cinch Premiership game against Hearts on Saturday. The Buddies came through their opening game draw at Dundee last week unscathed. St Mirren started their league season with a 2-2 draw at Dens Park but will be looking to go one better in their first home fixture. Jamie Walker could miss out for Hearts again. The winger sat out the opening win over Celtic with an ankle injury suffered during his impressive cameo against Inverness in the Premier Sports Cup. Hearts have no other injury issues. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier JIM SPENCE: St Johnstone can celebrate yet another glory night – but Dundee United face a test of resolve Glenn Middleton could feature as St Johnstone host Motherwell Centre-back Ryan Sweeney insists Dundee not going to Celtic to make up numbers Rangers winger Glenn Middleton rejoins St Johnstone on season-long loan