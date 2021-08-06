Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Hibernian’s Josh Doig in contention for return to action against Ross County

By Press Association
August 6 2021, 6.49pm
Josh Doig is eyeing a return to action for Hibernian (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Left-back Josh Doig is in contention for a return to action for Hibernian after two games on the sidelines.

The 19-year-old was left out for matches against Motherwell and Rijeka – with the Easter Road side braced for a bid which has not yet arrived – and manager Jack Ross will now consider him for the visit of Ross County in the cinch Premiership.

Striker Kevin Nisbet sustained a knock against Rijeka at Easter Road on Thursday but Ross is hopeful he will be fit. Melker Hallberg (knee), Chris Cadden (thigh) and Sean Mackie (foot) remain on the sidelines.

Ross County could have five new players in their ranks.

Midfielders Ben Paton and Jack Burroughs signed on Friday along with goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer. Defender Harry Clarke arrived earlier in the week and David Cancola trained for the first time on Monday following a quarantine stint.

Jake Vokins is out for about 10 weeks with a broken foot.

