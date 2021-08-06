Glenn Middleton could feature as St Johnstone host Motherwell

Glenn Middleton could feature for St Johnstone against Motherwell in the cinch Premiership.

The winger returned to McDiarmid Park on Friday on another loan transfer from Rangers.

Craig Bryson (knee) is set to miss out again, while Charlie Gilmour is also still to feature this season because of fitness issues.

Motherwell will have an unchanged squad for Sunday’s trip to McDiarmid Park.

Liam Grimshaw played 45 minutes in a behind closed-doors game in midweek as he bids to return from a long-term absence through illness.

Mark O’Hara and Connor Shields are still missing too.