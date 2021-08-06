Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 6th 2021
Adrian Sporle back in the picture for Dundee United

By Press Association
August 6 2021, 7.03pm
Adrian Sporle is back (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Dundee United have players back for the cinch Premiership visit of Rangers.

Adrian Sporle has returned to full training and Louis Appere is close to a comeback.

Florent Hoti is out with a heel knock along with long-term absentees Mark Connolly and Declan Glass (both knee).

Alfredo Morelos is available for Rangers but has only trained for two days since completing his quarantine following his summer break.

Ianis Hagi (ankle) remains out while it is unclear whether Joe Aribo will return after missing the midweek defeat in Malmo.

Kemar Roofe, Glen Kamara and Leon Balogun are available after European suspensions but Ryan Jack (calf) has been told to slow down his comeback and Niko Katic is being eased back in after a serious knee injury.

