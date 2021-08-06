James McCarthy likely to miss out for Celtic against Dundee

James McCarthy is likely to face a wait before making his Celtic debut.

The Republic of Ireland midfielder will only have one day’s training with the bulk of his team-mates ahead of Sunday’s cinch Premiership clash with Dundee and has been working on his own during pre-season.

Leigh Griffiths has been missing with a calf injury, while Christopher Jullien is still working his way back from a serious knee injury.

Dundee are without the suspended Max Anderson following his red card against St Mirren.

Danny Mullen will drop out with an ankle injury and Cammy Kerr is still out with a knee problem.

Christie Elliott is fit after going off against St Mirren, while Liam Fontaine, Alex Jakubiak and Shaun Byrne could all return.