Sport Watford land Slovakia midfielder Juraj Kucka from Parma By Press Association August 6 2021, 8.51pm Juraj Kucka has played 86 times for Slovakia (Liam McBurney/PA). Watford have announced the signing of Slovakia midfielder Juraj Kucka from Parma. The 34-year-old had been with the Serie A outfit since January 2019 and scored 13 goals for them across the last two seasons. He previously played in Italy for Genoa and then AC Milan, then had a spell in Turkey with Trabzonspor before joining Parma. Kucka, who featured for Slovakia at this summer’s European Championship, has made 86 appearances for his country in total. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Watford make double signing as Peter Etebo and Dapo Mebude join squad Football rumours: Is Mikkel Damsgaard England-bound? Watford manager Xisco Munoz brings in Nigerian attacker Emmanuel Dennis Martin Dubravka own goal sets Spain on their way to big win over Slovakia