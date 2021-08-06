Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers puts support behind coronavirus vaccinations

By Press Association
August 6 2021, 10.34pm
Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester face Manchester City in the Community Shield on Saturday (Peter Powell/NMC Pool/PA)
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has expressed his belief that “the more people we can get vaccinated the better it is”.

Rodgers’ Foxes, the FA Cup winners, face Premier League champions Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday in the Community Shield as the new English season gets under way, with the first round of EFL fixtures also taking place.

The 2021-22 top-flight campaign then kicks off next Friday.

There have been reports that some players have been choosing not to have coronavirus vaccinations.

And when asked ahead of Saturday’s match if such talk was a concern for him and how much he would encourage players across the game to get vaccinated, Rodgers said: “It’s personal choice and it’s ultimately down to the individual.

“However, my own personal opinion would be that the more people we can get vaccinated the better it is, not just for football but for life in general.

“That’s me speaking to experts and medics. If you have the vaccinations then if the virus does come your way, then, on their medical advice, you should be in a better position to fight it.

“We would hope everyone can take the measures to be as safe as they possibly can, both in football and in social life.”

As fans return to stadiums, a full capacity crowd is permitted for Saturday’s Wembley contest, with over-18s needing proof of a negative lateral flow test or of full vaccination for entry.

