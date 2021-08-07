Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 7th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Graham Alexander impressed by ‘typical’ St Johnstone performance in Europe

By Press Association
August 7 2021, 10.51am
Graham Alexander’s side face St Johnstone on Sunday (Martin Rickett/PA)
Graham Alexander’s side face St Johnstone on Sunday (Martin Rickett/PA)

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander described St Johnstone’s Istanbul heroics as a “typical performance” from the Perth side.

The double cup winners continued their extraordinary 2021 by holding Galatasaray to a 1-1 draw in their first leg of their Europa League clash on Thursday.

Alexander’s Motherwell team were on the end of a comprehensive 3-0 defeat at Fir Park when they last faced the Perth side.

So he knows they are in for a tough test when they travel to McDiarmid Park on Sunday to take on a Saints side managed by his former Scotland and Preston team-mate and close friend, Callum Davidson.

On Thursday’s European tie, Alexander said: “I watched the majority of it and I think St Johnstone put in a typical St Johnstone performance.

“They are extremely hard to break down, they carried their threats at important times. It was a fantastic result for them.

“St Johnstone have proved over the last 12 months what a good team they are so we will be expecting a tough game, as we always do. We are in the Premiership, there are no easy games. But we expect to give them a tough game as well.”

Alexander is happy for his players to aspire to similar European nights but he is just keen that they get their cinch Premiership campaign up and running after a narrow opening defeat against Hibernian.

“That sort of platform that St Johnstone were playing on is amazing,” he said.

“Galatasaray are a massive club in European football, great history, and you are going toe to toe away from home.

“It’s the whole build-up to those games, the different experiences you get from those type of games, the players that played in that will be enriched by that experience.

“But you have to earn that experience by doing a lot of good things over the course of a year to qualify.

“We have seen Scottish clubs compete really well in the early stages of Europe, certainly this week, and it’s encouraging for Scottish football.

“We want to be part of that scene but you have to earn it over a course of a season. It’s early days for that but the club has a history, it started in Europe this time last season.

“So it’s certainly something that’s achievable but it’s not on our radar right now. It’s winning on Sunday that’s our focus.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier