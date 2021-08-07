Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
James McPake: Presence of large Celtic support will also boost Dundee

By Press Association
August 7 2021, 11.21am
Dundee manager James McPake (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Dundee manager James McPake (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Dundee manager James McPake believes the presence of a large Celtic support will help his players at Parkhead on Sunday.

There will be 24,500 Hoops fans inside the stadium, the biggest crowd in Scotland for close to 18 months.

No Dundee fans will be permitted but Scotland is edging back towards the absence of crowd limits, although some local authorities might insist on some restrictions.

McPake has felt a major difference with supporters back in recent weeks with Dundee allowed 4,000 in for their opening cinch Premiership clash with St Mirren.

“It has been noticeable,” he said. “The fans getting in last week was fantastic. On Sunday there will be an even bigger crowd.

“These lads have all played in front of crowds of that size before or bigger so it won’t faze them.

“Will it edge them on? Of course it will. The atmosphere will help the Celtic players, the atmosphere will help the Dundee players.

“I know it sounds daft but it became pretty normal playing in front of no fans. And now you get that buzz.

“We got that buzz when we played in front of fans at the play-off final against Kilmarnock – that was brilliant.

“We want fans back, whether you are home or away, because they make a massive difference to football. We know that and we can see that.”

McPake, who has lost striker Danny Mullen to an ankle injury, added: “It’s a big game for our club. It’s one of the reasons we wanted to be back in the Premiership, to go to venues like this because they are fantastic places to play football.

“It’s 11 against 11 and we want to go there and put a stamp on the game.”

