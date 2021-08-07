Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 8th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Lee Brown nets fine winner as Portsmouth earn spoils at Fleetwood

By Press Association
August 7 2021, 5.05pm
Lee Brown earned victory for Portsmouth (John Walton/PA)
Lee Brown earned victory for Portsmouth (John Walton/PA)

Lee Brown’s superb second-half goal earned Portsmouth an 1-0 opening-day victory at Fleetwood.

Fleetwood had made most of the running in the first half but struggled to break down their visitors, wastefulness that would cost them in the second period as Brown fired home the winner on the hour.

Portsmouth went close to opening the scoring in the 28th minute when Ronan Curtis rattled the crossbar with a beautifully-struck free-kick.

At the other end Shayden Morris fired wide after a storming run at goal, before Harrison Biggins blew the Cod Army’s best chance of the half.

Max Clark’s ball in was perfect for the unmarked Biggins at the far post but he skewed his header horribly, sending it wide of the upright with Pompey goalkeeper Alex Bass struggling to close the gap.

Portsmouth took more of a grip on the game after the break, with Town keeper Alex Cairns somehow saving at close range from Ryan Tunnicliffe shortly before the hour mark.

Moments later came Brown’s winner, though. Tunnicliffe’s ball came out to the full-back and he had time to pick his spot and drill a finish inside the far post.

In response, Fleetwood produced smart build-up play but could not find the final ball or the finish needed to snatch any reward and it was Portsmouth who headed home with the points.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier