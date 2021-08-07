Lee Brown nets fine winner as Portsmouth earn spoils at Fleetwood

Lee Brown’s superb second-half goal earned Portsmouth an 1-0 opening-day victory at Fleetwood.

Fleetwood had made most of the running in the first half but struggled to break down their visitors, wastefulness that would cost them in the second period as Brown fired home the winner on the hour.

Portsmouth went close to opening the scoring in the 28th minute when Ronan Curtis rattled the crossbar with a beautifully-struck free-kick.

At the other end Shayden Morris fired wide after a storming run at goal, before Harrison Biggins blew the Cod Army’s best chance of the half.

Max Clark’s ball in was perfect for the unmarked Biggins at the far post but he skewed his header horribly, sending it wide of the upright with Pompey goalkeeper Alex Bass struggling to close the gap.

Portsmouth took more of a grip on the game after the break, with Town keeper Alex Cairns somehow saving at close range from Ryan Tunnicliffe shortly before the hour mark.

Moments later came Brown’s winner, though. Tunnicliffe’s ball came out to the full-back and he had time to pick his spot and drill a finish inside the far post.

In response, Fleetwood produced smart build-up play but could not find the final ball or the finish needed to snatch any reward and it was Portsmouth who headed home with the points.