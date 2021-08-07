Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Garath McCleary at the double to give Wycombe a winning start

By Press Association
August 7 2021, 5.07pm
Garath McCleary was Wycombe’s matchwinner (Tess Derry/PA)
Garath McCleary’s early double ensured Wycombe began life back in Sky Bet League One with a 2-1 victory over Accrington at Adams Park.

Despite relegation from the Championship last season, the Chairboys carried momentum into the new campaign, after ending the previous one strongly.
And it was that confidence that allowed them to blow Stanley away in the opening stages.

Wycombe led in the ninth minute when a defensive mistake allowed Daryl Horgan in behind down the left and his cutback was passed into the bottom corner by McCleary.

The Jamaica international added his second in stunning fashion before a quarter of an hour had been played, planting a superb strike off the underside of the bar from 25 yards.

Harvey Rodgers’ awful pass almost gifted Wycombe sub Adebayo Akinfenwa with a third goal for the hosts – but Accrington goalkeeper James Trafford tipped his shot away.

Stanley gave themselves hope with four minutes left with Matt Butcher’s deflected goal.

However, the Chairboys held on for the opening day victory in front of 4,551 spectators.

